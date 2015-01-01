Abstract

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder which might become more serious if patients recognize their symptoms that would lead to suicidal attempts. In this work, cognitive functions and comorbidity are discussed while analyzing factors contributing to insight into illness and suicidality. First of all, depression and substance use are important comorbidities relating to suicidal behaviors in schizophrenia patients. Moreover, hopelessness in patients after recognizing having awareness of schizophrenia symptoms is also predicting suicidality. Secondly, external factors are mentioned such as social stressors and family stressors that contribute to the recognition of symptoms causing functional disabilities in daily life and therefore attempting to suicide as a result. The meanings and implications of analyzing the internal and external factors are to explore if the environment, genetics, and additional mental disorders would lead to patients' recognition of symptoms that should be expected to be detected in the very early stages of schizophrenia episodes. Specifically, based on this, more patients who have awareness of symptoms and tend to suicide afterward would be forestalled.

Language: en