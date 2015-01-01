Abstract

This article proposes the hypothesis that males of low socioeconomic status (SES) would more likely be a perpetrator of domestic violence due to selection pressures branching from paternity uncertainty. This article would address two points: 1) males are more prone to use violence to control female sexuality to solve the adaptive problem of paternity uncertainty 2) violent mechanisms to control female sexuality and ensure paternity certainty of males of lower SES are more easily triggered due to a more exaggerated fear of losing valuable resources compared to males of higher SES. This study will focus on Chinese society in particular and will base the experiment on the Chinese population using a questionnaire.

Language: en