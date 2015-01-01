Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to unravel a potential determinant of employee engagement in family firms. In particular, we focus on the role of the CEO by studying the influence of CEO transformational leadership on employee engagement. Moreover, we look into the potential mediating psychological safety might play in this relationship.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Based on an extensive literature review, we propose that there will be a significant positive relationship between family firm CEOs' transformational leadership and the level of employee engagement. We argue that psychological safety will serve as an underlying mechanism explaining this positive relationship. We empirically tested our research model using quantitative data collected through a questionnaire, completed by 508 employees from Belgian family firms.



FINDINGS The results confirm the positive relationship between CEOs' transformational leadership and employee engagement. Moreover, these results show that the degree of psychological safety mediates this relationship.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study forms a significant contribution to family firm literature. Until now, even though existing studies on employee engagement in general are numerous, we had little to no knowledge of the factors influencing employee engagement taking into account the unique context of family firms. With this study, we take an important step in this matter. In addition, this study also contributes to the general literature on employee engagement, since previous studies on the impact of leadership on employee engagement tended to focus on the role of the immediate supervisors and not the CEO.

