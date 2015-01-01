Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to systematically review the additional value of providing real-time postural feedback during balance and mobility training in older people.



METHODS: PubMed, Embase, CINAHL, and Web-of-Science were searched from inception to August 2023. Studies comparing the effectiveness of feedback-based versus non-feedback-based postural balance or mobility training on balance or mobility outcomes were selected. Similar outcomes were pooled in meta-analyses using a random-effect model. The quality of evidence for available outcomes was rated by Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE).



RESULTS: Eight studies were identified with 203 subjects. Two studies showed that providing postural feedback immediately improved stability in static balance and gait. For the post-training effect, however, no significant change was found in trunk movement during single-leg standing (i.e., pitch angle, MD=0.65, 95 %CI=-0.77 to 2.07, low-quality; roll angle, MD=0.96, 95 %CI=-0.87 to 2.80, moderate-quality), in the Mini-BESTest (MD=1.88, 95 %CI=-0.05 to 3.80, moderate-quality), and in balance confidence (MD=0.29, 95 %CI=-3.43 to 4.2, moderate-quality). A worsened functional reach distance was associated with providing feedback during balance training (MD=-3.26, 95 %CI=-6.31 to -0.21, high-quality). Meta-analyses on mobility outcomes were mostly insignificant, except for the trunk-roll angle of walking (MD=0.87, 95 %CI=0.05 to 1.70, low-quality) and trunk-pitch angle of walking with head-turning (MD=1.87, 95 %CI=0.95 to 2.79, moderate-quality).



CONCLUSION: Adding real-time postural feedback to balance and mobility training might immediately improve stability in balance and mobility in older people. However, mixed results were reported for its post-training effect.

Language: en