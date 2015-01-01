SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Moreno-Blanco D, Alonso E, Sanz-García A, Aramendi E, López-Izquierdo R, García RP, Vegas CDP, Martín-Rodríguez F. Clin. Med. (Lond.) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Physicians of London)

DOI

10.1016/j.clinme.2024.100208

PMID

38643832

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate three prehospital early warning scores (EWSs): RTS, MGAP and MREMS, to predict short-term mortality in acute life-threatening trauma and injury/illness by comparing United States (US) and Spanish cohorts.

METHODS: A total of 8854 patients, 8598/256 survivors/nonsurvivors, comprised the unified cohort. Datasets were randomly divided into training and test sets. Training sets were used to analyze the discriminative power of the scores in terms of the area under the curve (AUC), and the score performance was assessed in the test set in terms of sensitivity (SE), specificity (SP), accuracy (ACC) and balanced accuracy (BAC).

RESULTS: The three scores showed great discriminative power with AUCs>0.90, and no significant differences between cohorts were found. In the test set, RTS/MREMS/MGAP showed SE/SP/ACC/BAC values of 86.0/89.9/89.6/87.1%, 91.0/86.9/87.5/88.5%, and 87.7/82.9/83.4/85.2%, respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: All EWSs showed excellent ability to predict the risk of short-term mortality, independent of the country.


Language: en

Keywords

Early warning scores; Prehospital; Short-term mortality; Trauma

