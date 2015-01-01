|
Citation
|
Moreno-Blanco D, Alonso E, Sanz-García A, Aramendi E, López-Izquierdo R, García RP, Vegas CDP, Martín-Rodríguez F. Clin. Med. (Lond.) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Physicians of London)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38643832
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate three prehospital early warning scores (EWSs): RTS, MGAP and MREMS, to predict short-term mortality in acute life-threatening trauma and injury/illness by comparing United States (US) and Spanish cohorts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Early warning scores; Prehospital; Short-term mortality; Trauma