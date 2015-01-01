Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examine the nature of domestic and family violence (DFV) presentations to an ED in the Northern Territory and identify potential gaps in service delivery.



METHODS: Prospective descriptive study of DFV presentations in November 2021.



RESULTS: A total of 70 presentations were identified, representing 1.2% of all presentations aged 16 years and older. Disproportionately impacted were First Nations people (90%), women (77.1%) and those aged less than 40 years (67.1%). Most (81.4%) arrived outside of business hours and only 37.1% were assessed by the social worker. Case complexity was increased by high rates of homelessness (30%), concurrent alcohol consumption (44.3%) and pregnancy (11.1% of females). More than a third (37.1%) had attended on one to four occasions in the previous 6 months with a DFV-related injury. Compared to non-DFV attendances, the median ED length of stay was approximately twice as long (456 vs 210 min), admissions rates to the ED short stay unit five times higher (25.7% vs 5.7%; P < 0.01, odds ratio [OR] = 5.7 and 95% confidence interval [CI] = 3.3-9.8) and rates of self-discharge prior to completion of care 9 times higher (12.9% vs 1.5%; P < 0.01, OR = 9.5 and 95% CI = 4.6-19.7).



CONCLUSION: The data highlights the need for a 24 h trauma-informed, culturally safe and integrated service to support people experiencing DFV. This could be achieved by a specialist unit designed and staffed by First Nations health practitioners.

Language: en