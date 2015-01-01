Abstract

Diquat (DQ) is among the most widely used herbicides, and its intake can cause severe systemic toxicity that manifests rapidly. The resultant symptoms can cause the dysfunction of a range of tissues and organs,. As there is no specific antidote for diquat poisoning and the efficacy of extant treatments is suboptimal, physicians must acquire a more comprehensive understanding of the most effective approaches to managing affected patients. Relative few studies have been published to date focused on diquat poisoning in pediatric patients. In this report, we compare two similar cases of juvenile diquat poisoning with dynamic changes in clinical manifestations, laboratory values, and imaging results. For the first time, the difference in whether to perform blood flow perfusion and the time difference of initiation of hemoperfusion had a clear clinical difference in the subsequent effects of diquat poisoning in children with diquat poisoning. Limited evidence is available regarding the efficacy of early hemoperfusion for diquat poisoning; however, the differences in clinical outcomes articulated here highlight the benefits of early and timely hemoperfusion therapy in the treatment of DQ toxicity in children, in conjunction with primary supportive care in the management of DQ poisoning in children.

