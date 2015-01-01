|
Citation
Bailey NA, Costello MA, Stern JA, Davis AA, Allen JP. J. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38643412
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Prior research suggests several pathways through which verbal aggression manifests across adolescent relationship contexts, including spillover (continuity of aggression across different relationships) and compensation (offsetting an aggressive relationship with less aggression in other relationships). These pathways vary across timescales in ways that between-person analytic approaches are unlikely to adequately capture. The current study used random intercept cross-lagged panel modeling (RI-CLPM) to examine adolescents' spillover and compensatory responses to paternal verbal aggression.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; fathers; peer relationships; random intercept cross‐lagged panel modeling; verbal aggression