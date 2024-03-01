Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to understand the characteristics and consequences of falls in individuals using wheelchairs in long-term care settings.



DESIGN: Observational analysis of real-world falls in long-term care. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Residents using wheelchairs from 2 long-term care facilities in British Columbia, Canada (n = 32 participants, mean age = 84.7 years, 12 women).



METHODS: Two raters used the validated Falls Video Analysis Questionnaire, adapted from the original version, to assess the causal, behavioral, and environmental aspects of falls from wheelchairs.



RESULTS: A total of 58 wheelchair fall videos were identified out of 300 total videos that were collected from 2007 to 2014. Wheelchair falls were most often caused by incorrect transfer or shift of body weight (70.7%). Participants most often fell backward with 89.7% striking their pelvis. Individuals using wheelchairs had limited protective response, with only 10.3% demonstrating a step response. Improper brake position contributed to 67.2% of falls. No serious fall-related injuries were reported.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: The findings highlight the unique nature of falls in older adults who use wheelchairs in long-term care settings. Overall, the results of this study support clinical practice and the critical need for developing specialized fall prevention and fall detection interventions for individuals who use wheelchairs in long-term care.

Language: en