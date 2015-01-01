Abstract

AIMS: Evaluate the social determinants of health (SDOH) associated with suicidality among female Service Members and Veterans (SMV) in Arizona.



METHODS: Used data from a statewide Arizona Veteran Survey (n = 1,134) to analyze SDOH associated with suicidality (any self-report of suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, or calling a crisis line). Response data were cross-tabulated and analyzed for statistical significance using a chi-square test with a p-value of p < 0.05.



RESULTS: Depression, disability, barriers to treatment, housing instability, feelings of loneliness, and more were associated with increased suicidality among respondents. Substance use within the last 30 days, social support, and Veteran social support were not found to be significantly associated with suicidality.



CONCLUSIONS: Female SMV populations experiencing social, economic, and health disparities appear to be at higher risk for suicide. These findings suggest that future suicide prevention efforts may be more effective if tailored towards populations in need of additional support and social services.

