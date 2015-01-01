Abstract

PURPOSE: Injuries exert a detrimental impact on the team performance in professional football. Shoulder dislocations are known for their severity and often cause substantial lay-off times. However, there is a notable gap in the general understanding regarding the frequency and convalescence of these events in professional football. Thus, the aims of this study were (1) to determine the incidence, (2) to evaluate return to competition (RTC) and redislocation events (RDEs) and (3) to identify relevant player-, match- and injury-related parameters.



METHODS: All shoulder dislocations within the highest three German football leagues (1.-3. Bundesliga) during the seasons 2012/2013 until 2022/2023 were identified. Player-, injury- and match-related data were obtained by performing a media analysis. Data were analysed using descriptive statistics. p Value was set at 0.05.



RESULTS: A total of 90 first-time shoulder dislocations in 89 players with a median age of 25 years (interquartile range [IQR]: 23-28) were available for analysis. The incidence was 9.1 per 1000 Bundesliga matches played and increased over time. Forty-four (49%) shoulder dislocations were treated conservatively and 46 (51%) operatively. Median RTC was 24 days (IQR: 12-43) following conservative and 103 days (IQR: 85-135) following surgical treatment (p < 0.001). Twenty-two (24%) players suffered a redislocation, of whom 13 (59%) underwent initial conservative and nine (41%) initial surgical treatment (not significant [n.s.]). RDE following conservative treatment was after a median of 4 months (IQR: 2-22) and 7 months (IQR: 3-23) following surgical treatment (n.s.).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of shoulder dislocation within professional football is increasing and currently amounts to 9.1 per 1000 matches played. A conservative treatment leads to a quicker RTC, while frequency and time to RDE were similar regardless of treatment. The increasing incidence of shoulder dislocations in professional football necessitates an analysis of relevant injury mechanisms and the implementation of specific preventive measures. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

