Abstract

PURPOSE: To report how many badminton players return to badminton after an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and to which level.



METHODS: Patients in Denmark from 2000 to 2018, registered in the Danish National Patient Register with a diagnosis of ACL rupture and badminton as a primary sport were asked about a return to sport (RTS) and return to performance (RTP) after ACL injury. RTP was defined as the return to full participation in the same sport, same level and same preinjury performance. To investigate the likelihood of RTS and return to preinjury level, a binominal logistic regression was used.



RESULTS: Badminton was the primary sport for 900 participants. Only 435 players were injured during badminton, and 626 participants intended to RTP. RTS was achieved by 396 (63%) and 117 (19%) returned to the same performance as their preinjury level. However, 273 (44%) returned to full participation at the same level as the preinjury level but did not perform as well. Males had a significantly higher RTS than females, and RTP was also higher among males [221 (68%) vs. 175 (58%), odds ratio, OR: 1.67, p = 0.003 and 74 (23%) vs. 43 (14%), OR: 1.58, p = 0.05].



CONCLUSION: Return to badminton was achieved by 396 (63%), but only 117 (19%) returned to the same performance as their preinjury level after ACL injury. Females are less successful in RTS and RTP. Future research on improving RTS and the RTP rates in badminton, in general, and specifically for females is needed. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level II.

