Abstract

PURPOSE: This retrospective study aimed to investigate whether the repair of medial meniscus posterior root tears (MMPRTs) is effective for improving clinical outcomes and return to sports rates in young patients (50 years old or younger) with medial compartment knee osteoarthritis (KOA) and MMPRTs.



METHODS: Between 2016 and 2019, 153 patients with KOA and MMPRTs who underwent open-wedge high tibial osteotomy (OWHTO) were retrospectively included. The patients were divided into OWHTO combined with MMPRT repair (n = 73) and isolated OWHTO (n = 80) groups. Lysholm scores, Hospital for Special Surgery (HHS) scores, Tegner scores, flexion contracture, range of knee flexion, return to sports rates and postoperative complications were compared. Radiological outcomes, including hip-knee-ankle angle (HKA), medial proximal tibial angle (MPTA), joint line convergence angle (JLCA) and Kellgren-Lawrence (K-L) grade, were compared between the two groups.



RESULTS: After a mean follow-up of 30.1 ± 3.0 months, the OWHTO + Repair group observed better clinical outcomes compared with the OWHTO group (Lysholm score: 86.7 ± 7.4 vs. 81.6 ± 6.9, p = 0.023. HHS score: 85.4 ± 8.20 vs. 80.5 ± 7.1, p = 0.039). The OWHTO + Repair group had higher Tegner scores and return to sports rates than the OWHTO group (Tegner score: 6 vs. 5, p = 0.020; return to sports rates: 38% vs. 15%, p = 0.001). No fracture or major complications occurred. Radiological outcomes showed no significant differences between the two groups (HKA: 181.1 ± 2.7 vs. 180.1 ± 1.5 n.s; MPTA: 90.1 ± 1.8 vs. 89.2 ± 1.4, n.s; JLCA:1.9 ± 0.7 vs. 2.1 ± 0.7, n.s).



CONCLUSIONS: Additional MMPRT repair during OWHTO was associated with better clinical outcomes and higher rates of return to sports in young patients with medial compartment KOA and MMPRTs. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

