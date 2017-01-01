Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the frequency and observed trends for all Indian Health Service (IHS) and tribal emergency department (ED) transfers to a pediatric referral center from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2020, with a secondary analysis to describe trends in final dispositions, lengths of stay (LOS), and the most common primary ICD-10 diagnoses.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective chart review of IHS and tribal ED transfers to a pediatric referral center from 2017 to 2020 (n = 2433). The data were summarized using frequencies and percentages and we used generalized estimating equations to analyze patient characteristics over time.



RESULTS: IHS and tribal ED transfers accounted for 6.5%-7.1% of all transfers each year between 2017 and 2020 without significant changes over time. Within this group, 60% were admitted and 62% experienced a LOS greater than 24 h. The most common diagnostic code groups for these patients were respiratory conditions, injuries and poisonings, nonspecific abnormal clinical findings and labs, digestive system diseases, and nervous system diseases.



CONCLUSIONS: This study addresses important knowledge gaps regarding transfers from IHS and tribal EDs, highlights potential high-impact areas for pediatric readiness, and emphasizes the need for more granular data to inform resource allocation and educational interventions. Further studies are needed to delineate potentially avoidable transfers seen within this population.

