Citation
Voisin DR, Takahashi L, Walsh JL, DiFranceisco W, Johnson A, Dakin A, Bouacha N, Brown K, Quinn KG. AIDS Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
38648523
Abstract
This study examined the relationship between exposure to community violence and HIV care engagement among 107 Black gay or bisexual men living with HIV in Chicago. Measures assessed the importance of demographic covariates (age, annual income, health insurance status, and years living with HIV), community violence exposures, mental health, social support, in explaining variations in missed doses of antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication and missed HIV care appointments.
Language: en
Keywords
ART doses; Black men living with HIV; Community violence; depression; medication adherence