BACKGROUND: Arriving during "off hours" to the hospital can put patients at greater risk of complications or mortality given lesser staff. Our goal was to investigate this in trauma patients with an Injury Severity Score (ISS) of >15. We hypothesized that the patients admitted late at night and/or during the weekend, would have worse outcomes, delays to the operating room (OR), and longer lengths of stay (LOS) compared to those who arrive on a weekday during the day.
arrival time; length of stay; severely injured trauma patient; trauma