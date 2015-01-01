Abstract

In about a decade, half of the United States has legalized marijuana for recreational use. The drug has been associated with acute myocardial infarction, acute stroke, congestive heart failure, and various cardiac arrythmias. Data have shown that legalization of the drug led to an increase of its use as well as an increase in tetra hydro cannabinoid positive tests in patients admitted to emergency departments. In Colorado, one of the earlier states to implement legalization, there was an increase in traffic accidents, suicide rates, and even total mortality. However, there is a paucity of data on the effect of marijuana legalization on various cardiovascular events. It is prudent to have well-designed studies with enough power to provide consumers and health care providers the information they need to decide whether the risks of marijuana, especially on the cardiovascular front, are worth the "high" or potential benefits that have been described for other medical conditions.

Language: en