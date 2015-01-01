Abstract

Introduction Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears are common injuries that can considerably impact an individual's quality of life and athletic performance. In these cases, surgical reconstruction of the ligament can be considered to restore stability to the knee. This study aims to investigate the time taken for individuals to return to sport post-ACL reconstruction, assess the rate of re-injury and evaluate the reliability of the International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) and Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS) scoring systems in predicting a return to sport at the pre-injury level.



METHODS In this retrospective study, a total of 104 patients who underwent ACL reconstruction between January 2016 and December 2022 by one surgical team at Mater Dei Hospital, Malta were evaluated using a self-administered questionnaire. The questionnaire was based on different components including the sport practised at the time of injury, sport engagement classification, return to sport, the ability to return to pre-injury levels of performance and re-injury. The participants then had to fill in IKDC and KOOS evaluation forms.



RESULTS In this study, 73% (n=76) of individuals successfully returned to sport after ACL reconstruction, with no significant difference being found between professional and recreational athletes (Chi-squared=0.00455, p=0.95). After reconstruction, 31.7% (n=33) of participants experienced an ipsilateral or contralateral ACL tear, with those returning to sport within six months showing a fivefold increase in re-injury risk compared to individuals who returned at eight or 12 months, suggesting a significant association between return duration and re-injury. The relationship between scoring systems and return to sport at the pre-injury level of performance was analysed using binary logistic regression, revealing that achieving scores of 85.6 or higher in IKDC or 89 or higher in KOOS meant having a 95% probability of returning to sport at the pre-injury level.



CONCLUSIONS By considering these scoring systems with other post-operative criteria, clinicians can offer a more customised rehabilitation plan tailored to each patient who undergoes ACL reconstruction.

