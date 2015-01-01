Abstract

Motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality within the United States. Safety devices such as seatbelts and airbags have significantly reduced mortality rates for drivers. Some drivers personalize their vehicles with inexpensive items that may cause significant injury during vehicular collisions. We present a case of a face and neck penetrating injury from a metal aftermarket rhinestone emblem attached to the steering wheel during a motor vehicle collision. A 43-year-old female was involved in an accident where the airbag had deployed and projected two pieces of the metal emblem at her face and neck. The fragment in the neck was removed at the bedside, while that in the face required removal in the operating room. She recovered well postoperatively and was discharged the same day. This case highlights the potential for the dangers caused by aftermarket rhinestone emblems on steering wheels. We recommend that increased national advisories and legislative actions be considered to limit the use of these emblems.

