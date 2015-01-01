Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children's bones are at high risk of fracture as they grow. The clinical characteristics of fractures in children differ from those in adults. Studying fractures in healthy children is critical for identifying cases of fragility fractures. The aim of this study was to assess the clinical characteristics of limb fractures as well as clinical indicators of fracture healing outcomes in healthy Saudi children seen in an emergency room.



METHODS: A retrospective review of the treatment course of all pediatric fractures and related factors treated at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh between 2016 and 2018 was conducted. Children with a primary bone disorder or chronic comorbidities known to affect bone health were excluded.



RESULTS: The study included 143 patients (mean age ± SD = 8.23 + 3.76 years), and 71% (n = 102) were males. Motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) were the most common mechanism of injury, accounting for 50 (35%) cases, followed by fall injuries, sports injuries, and pedestrian accidents at 45 (31.4%), 16 (11.2%), and 13 (9.1%), respectively. A total of 178 fractures were reported, with the femur (n = 75, 42.1%) being the most common of the reported fracture sites, followed by the forearm (n = 44, 24.7%). The most common type of fracture was transverse fracture (n = 96, 54% of patients). Vitamin D levels were measured in 53/143 cases. Of these, vitamin D deficiency was found in 38 (71.7%) patients. The average time for fracture healing was 32.9 ± 30.2 weeks. The mechanisms of injury, including MVAs and sports injuries, as well as femur and forearm fractures, were clinical factors that were independently associated with a longer duration of fracture healing time (p < 0.001), but age, gender, and vitamin D status were not associated with that outcome.



CONCLUSION: MVAs and fall injuries were the most common causes of fracture in our patients. MVAs and sports injuries were associated with prolonged healing time. Large prospective, multicenter, or field studies may be required to further explore clinical characteristics, outcomes, and environmental factors.

