Abstract

Late-onset psychosis refers to the development of psychotic symptoms after the age of 40 and can encompass various conditions like schizophrenia, mood disorders with psychotic features, and delusional disorder. Non-pharmacological interventions are critically important in older adults with psychosis, especially considering the lack of evidence for the efficacy of antipsychotics and the high risk of side effects. Social isolation is recognized as one of the risks of late-onset psychosis, and interventions to eliminate this risk are becoming increasingly important in Japan, where social isolation among older people is widespread as society ages. We present a case of late-onset delusional disorder in which multidimensional interventions for social isolation and loneliness, which have significant impacts on symptoms, were effective in achieving persistent remission. The case involved a woman in her mid-70s who began to complain of paranoia that taking a painkiller recommended by her husband caused persistent pain. Her husband's hospitalization and the deterioration of her relationship with her children resulted in her becoming socially isolated, which intensified her delusions and led to aggressive behavior and depression. Although antipsychotic medications had a limited effect, remission was achieved through supportive psychotherapy, cognitive therapy, family education, participation in group occupational therapy, and the introduction of daycare services, which were implemented to reduce loneliness and social isolation. Specifically, supportive psychotherapy and family education for her loneliness, awareness of another possible cause of pain that she developed through Socratic questioning, and environmental adjustments played important roles in preparing her to accept cognitive therapy, achieve delusional remission, and maintain her state of remission, respectively. The interventions implemented in this case provide insights for addressing social isolation and loneliness in late-onset psychosis.

