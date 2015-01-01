SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Afvari S, Elston DM. Cutis 2024; 113(3): 133-136.

(Copyright © 2024, Quadrant HealthCom)

10.12788/cutis.0973

38648593

Scorpionfish are among the most venomous creatures found in American and Caribbean seas. Their envenomation is responsible for considerable morbidity and socioeconomic burden associated with marine animal injuries. Avoiding physical contact with scorpionfish through proper identification prevails as the chief prevention method for stings. This article discusses common features of scorpionfish as well as the clinical presentation and treatment options following exposure to its toxins.


