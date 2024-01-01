|
Citation
|
Platts CR, Sturge-Apple ML, Davies PT. Dev. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38647469
|
Abstract
|
This study examined parental romantic attachment security as a mediator of prospective associations between hostile interparental conflict and parental discipline (i.e., power-assertive, permissive, and inductive discipline) for mothers and fathers of young children. Furthermore, this study utilized a novel, automatic assessment of romantic attachment security in examining whether romantic attachment assessed at controlled (i.e., self-reported) and automatic (i.e., a rapid word-sorting task) levels of representation differentially serve as spillover mechanisms. Participants included 235 mothers (62% White), fathers (55% White), and a target child between the ages of 2 and 4 (M(age) = 2.97; 55% girls) recruited from a moderate-sized metropolitan area in the Northeastern United States. Families were assessed annually across three waves of data collection.
Language: en