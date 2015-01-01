|
Yu Z, Ding R, Yan Q, Cheng M, Li T, Zheng F, Zhu L, Wang Y, Tang T, Hu E. Drug Des. Devel. Ther. 2024; 18: 1175-1188.
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
38645986
PURPOSE: Many herbs can promote neurological recovery following traumatic brain injury (TBI). There must lie a shared mechanism behind the common effectiveness. We aimed to explore the key therapeutic targets for TBI based on the common effectiveness of the medicinal plants. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The TBI-effective herbs were retrieved from the literature as imputes of network pharmacology. Then, the active ingredients in at least two herbs were screened out as common components. The hub targets of all active compounds were identified through Cytohubba. Next, AutoDock vina was used to rank the common compound-hub target interactions by molecular docking. A highly scored compound-target pair was selected for in vivo validation.
astrocyte; AZD3759; epidermal growth factor receptor; luteolin; medicinal plants; traditional Chinese medicine