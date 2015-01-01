Abstract

The main goal of this study was to update the Finnish smoke-diving drill (FSDD) and to measure the physical strain of and recovery from the drill. Furthermore, the aim was to compare the physical strain of contract and professional firefighters and effect of floor materials. The associations between aerobic capacity and physical strain were also studied. The updates made included an added hose pull task and updating the equipment used. Heart rate (HR), oxygen consumption (V̇O(2)), and blood lactate concentration ([La-]) of 32 professional and 5 contract firefighters were measured before, during, and 10 and 30 min after the updated drill. The mean HR during the drill was 78% and V̇O(2) 59% of maximum. HR and [La-] had not recovered to baseline levels after 30-minute recovery period. Physical strain was higher among contract firefighters and [La-] accumulation on rough floor surfaces. Better aerobic capacity was associated with reduced physical strain.

Language: en