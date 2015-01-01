Abstract

PURPOSE: Comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) is the cornerstone of high-quality care for older adults. There is no current gold standard to guide what should be included as the baseline measure for CGAs. We examined what metrics are being captured in CGA baseline assessments completed by community based integrated care teams in Ireland.



METHODS: CGA's care pathways in Ireland are usually initiated with a written document that establish patients baseline in various assessment areas. These documents were the focus of this study. We completed a cross-sectional study of the components captured in CGA baseline assessments completed in a community setting. We contacted operational leads in each of the community health organisations in Ireland and requested a copy of their current initial baseline screening document for CGA.



RESULTS: We reviewed 16 individual CGA baseline documents for analysis in this study. Common assessment areas in all documents included frailty (with the Rockwood Clinical frailty scale used in 94%, n = 15), cognition (4AT-56% of CGAs, MMSE-25%, MOCA-25%, AMTS-19%, AD8-19%, Addenbrookes-13%, 6CIT-13%, mini cog-6%), mobility (100%, n = 16), falls (100%, n = 16), continence (100% n = 16), nutrition (100% n = 16). Mood (94%, n = 15), pain (44%, n = 7), bone health (63%, n = 10), sleep (62%, n = 10) and skin integrity (56%, n = 9). Formal functional assessment was completed in 94% (n = 15) of CGAs with the Barthel index being the tool most used 81% (n = 13). Half of the CGAs included a section describing carer strain (50%, n = 8). The majority of CGAs included a patient centred question which was some variation of 'what matters most to me' (75% n = 11). 87.5% of assessments included a care plan summary (n = 14).



CONCLUSIONS: This report highlights that the core tenets of CGA are being assessed across different community based initial CGA screening instruments. There was significant variability in the discussion of challenging topics such as carer strain and social well-being. Our results should prompt a discussion about whether a minimum dataset should be developed for inclusion in nationwide initial baseline CGA document, aiming to improve standardisation of assessments, which will impact areas highlighted for intervention and ultimately guide population health policy.

Language: en