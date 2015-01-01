Abstract

BACKGROUND: The fourth industrial revolution has brought about developments in information and communication technologies for interventions in older adults with dementia. Currently, most interventions focus on single interventions. However, community-dwelling older adults with dementia require comprehensive cognitive interventions, and clinical studies analyzing the effects of comprehensive interventions based on randomized controlled trials are lacking.



AIM: The aim of the study was to examine the effects of an information and communication technology-based comprehensive cognitive training program, Smart Brain, on multi-domain function among community-dwelling older adults with dementia.



DESIGN: This was a two-group, randomized, controlled trial. SETTING: This study was conducted at participant's home. POPULATION: We analyzed older adults with dementia.



METHODS: Participants were randomly allocated to either the intervention group (N.=30) or the control group (N.=30). Older adults with dementia in the intervention group received 8 weeks of Smart Brain comprehensive cognitive training using a tablet, whereas the control group received a similar tablet but without the training. We measured the outcomes at baseline, and at 4 and 8 weeks. Cognitive function, depression, quality of life, balance confidence, physical ability, nutrition, and caregiver burden were compared between groups.



RESULTS: In the intervention group, cognitive function statistically increased from baseline to both week 4 (2.03; 95% CI 1.26 to 2.81) and week 8 (2.70; 95% CI 1.76 to 3.64). Depression was statistically different from week 0 to week 8 (-1.67, 95% CI -2.85 to -0.48). Physical ability statistically increased from baseline to both week 4 (-0.85; 95% CI 1.49 to -0.20) and week 8 (-1.44; 95% CI -2.29 to -0.59). Nutrition statistically increased from baseline to both week 4 (0.67; 95% CI 0.05 to 1.28) and week 8 (1.10; 95% CI 0.36 to 1.84).



CONCLUSIONS: Smart Brain significantly improved cognitive function, reduced depression, and enhanced physical and nutritional status in older adults with dementia. This demonstrates its potential as an effective non-pharmacological intervention in community-based dementia care. CLINICAL REHABILITATION IMPACT: Smart Brain's personalized approach, which integrates user-specific preferences and expert guidance, enhances engagement and goal achievement in dementia care. This enhances self-esteem and clinical outcomes, demonstrates the application's potential to innovate rehabilitation practices.

