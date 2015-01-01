Abstract

AIM: Advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) are irreversibly and heterogeneously formed compounds during the non-enzymatic modification of macromolecules, such as proteins. Aging and lifestyle habits, such as high-fat and high-protein diets, and smoking, promote AGEs accumulation. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between fall risk and AGEs in community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included patients from the 2022 Yakumo Study who were evaluated for fall risk index 5-items version, locomotive syndrome stage and AGEs. AGEs were evaluated using Skin autofluorescence (SAF) measured by the AGE reader (DiagnOptics Technologies BV, Groningen, the Netherlands). We divided the participants into two groups according to the presence or absence of fall risk (fall risk index 5-items version ≥6 or not), and investigated the factors associated with fall risk.



RESULTS: The fall risk group had a higher age and SAF, and a higher proportion of locomotive syndrome stage >2 than the without fall risk group in patients aged ≥65 years (P < 0.01). The multivariate logistic regression analysis after adjustment of age, sex and body mass index showed that locomotive syndrome stage ≥2 and SAF were independent associators of fall risk in older adults (odds ratio 3.26, P < 0.01, odds ratio 2.96, P < 0.05, respectively). The optimal cutoff value of the SAF for fall risk was 2.4 (area under the curve 0.631; 95% CI 0.53-0.733; sensitivity 0.415; specificity 0.814; P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The accumulation of AGEs in skin tissues can be used to screen for fall risk comprehensively. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2024; ••: ••-••.

Language: en