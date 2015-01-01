Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Electric cargo bikes have become popular for transporting goods and people due to their small size and strong carrying capacity. However, the way they perform, handle, and operate safely can be affected by the weight of the cargo, where it is placed on the bike, and the bike's design.



METHOD: This paper analyzes the rideability and safety of eight different cargo bikes representing three different design categories, Retrofitted, Long-john, and Long-tail bikes, also considering three different cargo loading locations. We quantitatively examined the rideability by computing the minimum speed for self-stability, the maximum possible acceleration and deceleration without losing wheel-ground contact, the handlebar torque for steady-state turning, and the force required to overcome obstacles. The effect of using powerful motorized wheels has also been discussed.



RESULTS: Long-john cargo bikes are unstable for lightweight cargo loads, more sensitive to cargo loads, and therefore may not be suitable for riding in narrow, crowded spaces like footpaths. Moreover, retrofitted cargo bikes should only be used to carry lightweight cargo as a combination of heavy cargo load and a powerful rear wheel motor poses a potential risk of accidents. Long-tail cargo bikes are less affected by changes to the cargo load and are thus safer than retrofitted bikes. Their relatively compact length also makes for a smaller turning radius.



CONCLUSION: Rideability and safe handling of the cargo bikes strongly depend on the bike design and load and loading position. Retrofitted bikes are not suitable for carrying heavy loads and any load at the front has an adverse effect on the overall rideability and safety. PRACTICAL APPLICATION: The results highlight the benefits and limitations of different cargo bike designs and, therefore, could have implications for the cargo bike manufacturers, service providers, and policymakers.

