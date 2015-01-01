SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sun J, Portilla J, Otero A. IEEE J. Biomed. Health Inform. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

10.1109/JBHI.2024.3392373

38648140

Applying affective computing techniques to recognize fear and combining them with portable signal monitors makes it possible to create real-time detection systems that could act as bodyguards when users are in danger. With this aim, this paper presents a fear recognition method based on physiological signals obtained from wearable devices. The procedure involves creating twodimensional feature maps from the raw signals, using data augmentation and feature selection algorithms, followed by deep learning-based classification models, taking inspiration from those used in image processing. This proposal has been validated with two different datasets, achieving, in WEMAC, WESAD 3-classes, and WESAD 2-classes, F1- score results of 78.13%, 88.07%, and 99.60%, respectively, and 79.90%, 89.12%, and 99.60% in accuracy. Furthermore, the paper demonstrates the feasibility of implementing the proposed method on the Coral Edge TPU device, prepared to make inferences on the edge.


