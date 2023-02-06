|
I am writing to emphasize the critical importance of addressing the shortage of neurosurgeons in Turkey and Syria, particularly in the current earthquake situation. There has been a sequence of immense earthquakes that took place on February 6, 2023, in the southeastern region of Turkey, close to the border with Syria. These powerful earthquakes, along with numerous aftershocks, resulted in significant destruction and devastation on both sides of the border. Thousands of lives were tragically lost in both countries and vital infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, was extensively damaged or completely destroyed. These earthquakes were among the most forceful ones witnessed in the region within the last hundred years.1 With the already devasted healthcare system in war-torn Syria, the recent Turkey-Syria earthquake is another blow to the entire Syrian healthcare system, which is already on the verge of collapse. As of February 20, 2023, at least 41 020 and 5800 have lost their lives in Turkey and Syria respectively and thousands are injured.2 Severe economic losses have also been faced by these 2 countries.3 There are approximately 1200 neurosurgeons present in Turkey and the total population of Turkey is 84.3 million (2021). So, it is important to create more neurosurgeons in Turkey and Syria. Brain drain is a big issue. Many doctors are leaving Turkey and settling abroad.4 Reduction in brain drain is very much crucial at this stage. In this scenario, we want to seek the attention of the various neurosurgical interest groups worldwide.
