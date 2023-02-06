Abstract

I am writing to emphasize the critical importance of addressing the shortage of neurosurgeons in Turkey and Syria, particularly in the current earthquake situation. There has been a sequence of immense earthquakes that took place on February 6, 2023, in the southeastern region of Turkey, close to the border with Syria. These powerful earthquakes, along with numerous aftershocks, resulted in significant destruction and devastation on both sides of the border. Thousands of lives were tragically lost in both countries and vital infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, was extensively damaged or completely destroyed. These earthquakes were among the most forceful ones witnessed in the region within the last hundred years.1 With the already devasted healthcare system in war-torn Syria, the recent Turkey-Syria earthquake is another blow to the entire Syrian healthcare system, which is already on the verge of collapse. As of February 20, 2023, at least 41 020 and 5800 have lost their lives in Turkey and Syria respectively and thousands are injured.2 Severe economic losses have also been faced by these 2 countries.3 There are approximately 1200 neurosurgeons present in Turkey and the total population of Turkey is 84.3 million (2021). So, it is important to create more neurosurgeons in Turkey and Syria. Brain drain is a big issue. Many doctors are leaving Turkey and settling abroad.4 Reduction in brain drain is very much crucial at this stage. In this scenario, we want to seek the attention of the various neurosurgical interest groups worldwide.



Neurosurgeons are vital in disaster medicine, especially in regions hit by earthquakes like Turkey and Syria. However, there is a shortage of neurosurgical workforce. The neurosurgeon-to-population ratio in Syria is very low, about 0.2 per 100 000 and the impact of this workforce paucity is intensified by the need for excess neurosurgical trauma care due to the war.5 Earthquakes can cause serious damage, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries, the most significant of them being neurological complications. In such situations, the skills and expertise of neurosurgeons are essential in providing immediate medical care, performing life-saving surgeries, and managing the long-term consequences of neurological trauma. A press release by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) stated that the surgeons involved in treating victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake felt a lack in various areas. It included a lack of trauma kits, antibiotics, analgesics, and anesthetics to treat the crush injuries sustained over the limbs and head. Also, the lack of specialists and special equipment is a major challenge in treating head injuries.

Language: en