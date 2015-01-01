Abstract

The study investigates the crash risk of powered two-wheelers (PTWs) involved in multiple conflict types, with different vehicle classes constituting a mixed traffic stream. This study uses the extreme value theory to estimate the crash risk after establishing the conflict thresholds for potential rear-end and side-swipe conflicts by accounting for interacting vehicle types. The study considers four vehicle pairs involving PTWs: PTW-PTW, PTW-MThW (motorized three-wheeler), PTW-Car, and PTW-Bus. The study found that the conflict thresholds corresponding to rear-end and side-swipe types increase with the interacting vehicle size. The crash risk is lowest for the PTW-PTW pair (0.315%) in rear-end conflicts, whereas the risk is the highest for the PTW-MThW pair (3.7%) in side-swipe conflicts. The crash risk corresponding to the PTW interacting with other vehicle types is higher than that of the PTW-PTW pair. Hence, the implementation of exclusive PTW lanes could be an effective risk mitigation strategy for PTW-dominant mixed traffic environments.

