Citation
Bickle K, Cesaroni C. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38646818
Abstract
This study explored the personal perspectives of youth correctional officers within secure and open custody facilities in Ontario. A multi-methods design allowed for quantitative data collection to assess demographics and scores on a relationship scale and qualitative open-ended survey responses to explore areas of interest regarding officer work. Despite a small sample size (N = 26), results indicated trends in officers' views of their work and relationships with youth. Youth officers report various job duties ranging from supervision/security to cleaning and preparing meals.
Language: en
Keywords
correctional officer; custody; relationship; work; youth