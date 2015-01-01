SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Di Donna G, Di Lorenzo P, Aquino CI, Marisei M, Casella C, Surico D, Niola M, Guida M. Int. J. Soc. Determinants Health Health Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/27551938241247776

38646684

Children, women, and older people suffer different types of violence, which appears to have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic and the relative lockdown. The aim of this study is to analyze the literature about gender violence and abuse in the different ages of life and during the COVID-19 lockdown. Data were obtained from an electronic literature search using various online sources such as PubMed, Google Scholar, Science Direct and Web of Science. The terms "child abuse" were the most frequently used, followed in frequency by "gender violence," "femicide," and, lastly, "elderly abuse." The first studies considered gender-based violence as a purely physical problem, then, progressively, the analysis focused on the psychological point of view of the issue. There was a greater number of studies in 2020 about violence in comparison with previous years. The social and scientific attention to gender-based violence appeared to be very poor, especially in the case of older people abuse. It is necessary to increase general attention to the topic to correctly identify each form of abuse and to be able to take care of the subjects most at risk.


child abuse; COVID-19; elder abuse; feminicide; gender violence

