SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Osman UMA, Turfan S, Mohamud MFY. Int. Med. Case Rep. J. 2024; 17: 353-357.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)

DOI

10.2147/IMCRJ.S456777

PMID

38646457

PMCID

PMC11032669

Abstract

Honeybee bites are a common public health hazard, the incidence of which is gradually increasing. A bee sting incident involving more than fifty stings is categorized as massive envenomation. The clinical manifestations of honey bee stings can range from localized symptoms to severe allergic and systemic reactions.This case study presents a 60-year-old male who experienced multi-organ failure following a severe bee sting incident. According to our research, this is the first documented instance in Somalia of multi-organ failure resulting from a sting by a giant honey bee. The case highlights the potential severity of bee stings, which, while often considered minor, can lead to serious medical complications. Interestingly, despite the patient suffering numerous stings and receiving a substantial amount of venom, an immediate anaphylactic reaction did not occur. Instead, a delayed severe response leading to multi-organ failure emerged within 48 hours of the incident.


Language: en

Keywords

acute kidney injury; acute liver injury; Honey bee; multi-organ failure; pancreatitis; pulmonary odema

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print