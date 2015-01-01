Abstract

Honeybee bites are a common public health hazard, the incidence of which is gradually increasing. A bee sting incident involving more than fifty stings is categorized as massive envenomation. The clinical manifestations of honey bee stings can range from localized symptoms to severe allergic and systemic reactions.This case study presents a 60-year-old male who experienced multi-organ failure following a severe bee sting incident. According to our research, this is the first documented instance in Somalia of multi-organ failure resulting from a sting by a giant honey bee. The case highlights the potential severity of bee stings, which, while often considered minor, can lead to serious medical complications. Interestingly, despite the patient suffering numerous stings and receiving a substantial amount of venom, an immediate anaphylactic reaction did not occur. Instead, a delayed severe response leading to multi-organ failure emerged within 48 hours of the incident.

