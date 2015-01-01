Abstract

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) serves all 95 counties of Tennessee, but the data included in this article is primarily focused in upper east and east Tennessee (the parts of the state included in the eastern time zone). The forensic chemistry [seized drug] unit of the TBI began reporting nitazene analogues in late 2019. The primary analogues found in forensic chemistry cases were isotonitazene and metonitazene. After discussion and review of reporting statistics, the forensic toxicology unit began to monitor for these compounds in toxicology samples by using ions characteristic with the nitazene analogues. Between March 2021 and December 2023, TBI toxicology received 49,639 cases statewide. Of those, 20,105 (40.5%) received toxicology testing. Approximately 95% of TBI toxicology cases are related to DUI/motor vehicle related incidents. Fatal overdoses and cases from the medical examiner office comprise less than 5% of TBI toxicology caseload. The toxicology section utilizes the SCIEX 3200 Qtrap with a SCIEX Exion LC AC autosampler system to monitor MRM transition of nitazene analogues. The ion monitoring for two nitazene analogues, isotonitazene and metonitazene, started in March of 2021. Ion monitoring should not be construed as a confirmed result but rather as an indication that a drug may be present. A comparison of this data from the forensic toxicology and forensic chemistry units revealed the rise of new drugs that required a more in-depth review to understand the magnitude and scope. This article is also intended to encourage collaboration between forensic toxicology and forensic chemistry [seized drug] units.

Language: en