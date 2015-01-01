Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This longitudinal cohort study aims to investigate the relationship between self-reported childhood maltreatment (CM) and the retrospective trajectory of substance use, mental health, and satisfaction with life in individuals with substance use disorders.



METHODS: One hundred eleven treatment-seeking individuals with substance use disorder were recruited from clinical settings and monitored prospectively for 6 years. The participants' substance use, mental health, and satisfaction with life were assessed using standardized measures. Cluster analysis divided the cohort into two groups-low CM and high CM-based on their scores on the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire Short Form at year 6. Mixed-effects linear models were fitted to assess the association between longitudinal scores on drug use, mental health, and satisfaction with life and CM group.



RESULTS: Most participants (92%) reported at least 1 CM. Out of all participants, 36% were categorized into the high-CM group, while 59% were categorized into the low-CM group. CM group was not associated with the amount of substance or alcohol use. CM group was significantly associated with the longitudinal course of mental health and life satisfaction.



CONCLUSIONS: This study underscores the association between self-reported CM and mental health and life satisfaction in patients with substance use disorder. Our results may imply an increased risk of adverse outcomes in patients with high levels of CM, while bearing in mind that both current and retrospective mental health and substance use problems can influence the accuracy of recalling CM.

