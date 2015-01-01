SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Erga AH, Ushakova A, Elstad M, Fodstad EC, Belfrage A. J. Dual Diagn. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15504263.2024.2338799

PMID

38648609

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This longitudinal cohort study aims to investigate the relationship between self-reported childhood maltreatment (CM) and the retrospective trajectory of substance use, mental health, and satisfaction with life in individuals with substance use disorders.

METHODS: One hundred eleven treatment-seeking individuals with substance use disorder were recruited from clinical settings and monitored prospectively for 6 years. The participants' substance use, mental health, and satisfaction with life were assessed using standardized measures. Cluster analysis divided the cohort into two groups-low CM and high CM-based on their scores on the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire Short Form at year 6. Mixed-effects linear models were fitted to assess the association between longitudinal scores on drug use, mental health, and satisfaction with life and CM group.

RESULTS: Most participants (92%) reported at least 1 CM. Out of all participants, 36% were categorized into the high-CM group, while 59% were categorized into the low-CM group. CM group was not associated with the amount of substance or alcohol use. CM group was significantly associated with the longitudinal course of mental health and life satisfaction.

CONCLUSIONS: This study underscores the association between self-reported CM and mental health and life satisfaction in patients with substance use disorder. Our results may imply an increased risk of adverse outcomes in patients with high levels of CM, while bearing in mind that both current and retrospective mental health and substance use problems can influence the accuracy of recalling CM.


Language: en

Keywords

addiction; adverse childhood experiences; mental health; satisfaction with life; substance use disorders; trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print