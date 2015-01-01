SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carvalho L, Silverman D. Journal of political economy microeconomics 2024; 2(1): 43-76.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

10.1086/727560

PMID

38646197

PMCID

PMC11029763

Abstract

Many financial situations present individuals with simple alternatives to solving complex problems. The value of these alternatives depends on whether individuals are sophisticated and know when they are better off opting out of complexity. We tested complexity's effects and evaluated sophistication in a large and diverse sample. We randomly assigned both complexity to portfolio problems and the offer of a simple alternative to portfolio choice. The less-skilled earn lower returns under complexity because they often opt out when the simple alternative is dominated. To interpret the findings, we develop a novel method for estimating the structural parameters of a rational inattention model. The structural estimates are consistent with substantial sophistication. Large fractions of the money that the low-skilled lose by opting out can be justified by their higher costs of attention.


Language: en

Keywords

Choice under risk; D81; Decision making quality; G02; G11; Rational inattention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print