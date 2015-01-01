|
Citation
|
Hammett JF, Stappenbeck CA. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38647105
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Using substances before sex may impact sexual decision-making among young women and increase their risk for a variety of negative consequences, including sexual victimization, sexually transmitted infections, and unwanted pregnancies. A brief, web-based intervention combining alcohol reduction strategies with emotion regulation (ER) skills demonstrated initial efficacy at reducing heavy drinking and improving ER abilities among college women with sexual victimization histories. The present study represents a secondary analysis of this intervention to evaluate its preliminary efficacy on reducing sexual risk behaviors, specifically alcohol and drug use before sex.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use; Drug use; Emotion regulation; Sexual risk; Web-based intervention