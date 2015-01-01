|
Endo M, Ono M, Deguchi A, Iwata Y, Tamada Y, Masuya J, Tanabe H, Hashimoto N, Inoue T, Honyashiki M. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2024; 20: 877-884.
38645712
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Subjective social status influences anxiety, but at present, the mechanism is not fully understood. It has been reported that negative childhood experiences, such as abuse, can influence depressive symptoms through subjective social status and personality traits, such as self-esteem. A similar mechanism is presumed to underlie anxiety symptoms in adulthood. Therefore, we hypothesized that subjective social status and self-esteem are intermediate factors in the indirect effects of childhood abuse on state anxiety in adulthood, and analyzed the indirect effects via these factors using a path analysis.
anxiety; childhood abuse; self-esteem; subjective social status