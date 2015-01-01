Abstract

Aims: To characterise and understand the untreated high-risk opioid user population in Finland, and to determine the reasons why these people do not enter treatment.



METHODS: The study setting was a half-year cross-sectional survey in Finland during 2021-2022. An electronic questionnaire with 24 structured questions was concluded in 16 needle exchange units. Participants were opioid-dependent people without opioid agonist treatment (OAT), and they answered the survey voluntarily and anonymously.



RESULTS: Of the 167 respondents, 62% were men, 53% were aged ≤34 years, 66% had used opioids for >6 years, and 78% used drugs intravenously (IV) daily. The most used opioid (95%) was buprenorphine. Most respondents used opioids as self-medication for withdrawal symptoms (75%), or to treat psychological symptoms (59%) or pain (43%). Of them, 70% also used other substances for recreational purposes. The most common named reasons to stay outside OAT were as follows: seeking treatment is too difficult (37%); treatment is too binding (36%); and fear of actions from authorities (23%).



CONCLUSIONS: For opioid-dependent respondents who would be eligible for OAT in Finland, treatment awareness is limited. These high-risk opioid users also think that the treatment would be too binding. In conclusion, there is a need for increase in general information about, accessibility to, acceptance for and individualisation of OAT.

Language: en