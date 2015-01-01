Abstract

Confidentiality is a foundational element of high-quality, accessible, and equitable health care. Despite strong grounding in federal and state laws, professional guidelines, and ethical standards, health care professionals and adolescent patients face a range of complexities and barriers to seeking and providing confidential care to adolescents across different settings and circumstances. The dynamic needs of adolescents, the oftentimes competing interests of key stakeholders, the rapidly evolving technological context of care, and variable health care billing and claims requirements are all important considerations in understanding how to optimize care to focus on and meet the needs of the adolescent patient. The following assessment of the evolving evidence base offers a view of the current state and best practices while pointing to numerous unmet needs and opportunities for improvement in the care experiences of youth as well as their health outcomes.

