Roberts J, Wilson JC, Halstead ME, Miller SM, Santana JA, Valovich McLeod TC, Zaslow TL, Master CL, Grady MF, Snedden TR, Fazekas ML, Coel RA, Howell DR. Phys. Sportsmed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38648009
OBJECTIVE: To understand factors associated with missed academic time after concussion to improve support for patients. Our goal was to assess patient-specific predictors of total school time lost after pediatric/adolescent concussion. STUDY DESIGN: We performed a prospective cohort study of children and adolescents (8-18 years of age) seen within 14 days of concussion from seven pediatric medical centers across the United States. We collected outcomes via the Concussion Learning Assessment & School Survey (CLASS) and constructed a multivariable predictive model evaluating patient factors associated with school time loss.
Language: en
academic adjustments; Concussion; grades; mild traumatic brain injury; return-to-learn; return-to-school