Roberts J, Wilson JC, Halstead ME, Miller SM, Santana JA, Valovich McLeod TC, Zaslow TL, Master CL, Grady MF, Snedden TR, Fazekas ML, Coel RA, Howell DR. Phys. Sportsmed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/00913847.2024.2344435

38648009

OBJECTIVE: To understand factors associated with missed academic time after concussion to improve support for patients. Our goal was to assess patient-specific predictors of total school time lost after pediatric/adolescent concussion. STUDY DESIGN: We performed a prospective cohort study of children and adolescents (8-18 years of age) seen within 14 days of concussion from seven pediatric medical centers across the United States. We collected outcomes via the Concussion Learning Assessment & School Survey (CLASS) and constructed a multivariable predictive model evaluating patient factors associated with school time loss.

RESULTS: 167 patients participated (mean age = 14.5 ± 2.2 years; 46% female). Patients were assessed initially at 5.0 ± 3.0 days post-injury and had a final follow-up assessment 24.5 ± 20.0 days post-concussion. Participants missed a median of 2 days of school (IQR = 0.5-4), and 21% reported their grades dropped after concussion. Higher initial symptom severity rating (β = 0.06, 95% CI = 0.03-0.08, p < 0.001) and perception of grades dropping after concussion (β = 1.37, 95% CI = 0.28-2.45, p = 0.01) were significantly associated with more days of school time missed after concussion. Those who reported their grades dropping reported missing significantly more school (mean = 5.0, SD = 4.7 days missed of school) than those who reported their grades did not drop (mean = 2.2, SD = 2.6 days missed of school; p < 0.001; Cohen's d = 0.87).

CONCLUSIONS: Children and adolescents reported missing a median of 2 days of school following concussion, and more missed school time after a concussion was associated with more severe concussion symptoms and perception of grades dropping. These findings may support recommendations for minimal delays in return-to-learn after concussion.


academic adjustments; Concussion; grades; mild traumatic brain injury; return-to-learn; return-to-school

