Abstract

Child impeding packs are difficult for children to open so protect them from unintended access to hazardous contents inside the pack. However, if packs are difficult for adults to open, in normal usage scenarios, this may result in a higher occurrence of packs being left open. This research explores differences in ease of usage and closure compliance between two types of child impeding packs of liquid laundry detergent capsules. The two packs, "Pinch & Lift" and "Press & Lift", had different opening and closing mechanisms. "Press & Lift" also included an audible "click" signal to confirm complete closure to the user. The research was performed across two studies. In both studies, the packs were used in participants' homes according to their usual storage and usage practices as replacements to their current liquid laundry detergent capsule pack. All participants had small children living with them in their household. In Study 1, self-reported closure and ease of use data was collected from 99 adult participants in Germany. They used each package in their home for 10 days. Study 2 extended Study 1 by measuring closure rates with an objective assessment using in pack sensors for a 10-day period for each pack. Self-reported closure and ease of use data were also collected. Study 2 was conducted with 87 participants in the United Kingdom.



RESULTS across both studies showed "Press & Lift" with the audible "Click" close signal to be rated by participants to be significantly easier to open and close and have a higher self-reported closure rate than "Pinch & Lift". In addition, Study 2 results demonstrated higher closure rates using "Press & Lift" based on the sensor-measured closure compliance. Together, the results suggest transition to a pack with a mechanism that is child impeding and easier for an adult to use with an audible closure signal, like the "Press & Lift" system, has potential to reduce child access to a capsule from a pack by reducing the likelihood of the pack being left open by the adult user. Ultimately, such packs could protect children from potential poisoning injury across a range of consumer products.

Language: en