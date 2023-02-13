Abstract

Mass shootings are a public health crisis and have become more frequent on U.S. university campuses over the past decade, with the number doubling since 2000. Due to this alarming trend, many institutions have developed response strategies for active shooting events. Yet, the extent to which these response strategies address the needs and minimize harm for students, faculty, and staff has not been evaluated critically after a campus mass shooting. Michigan State University (MSU) experienced a mass shooting on February 13, 2023. Before, during, and 6 months following this tragedy, the university employed an estimated 18 strategies to inform, support, and protect its students, faculty, and staff. While MSU continues to address concerns and roll out programs related to this event, here we aimed to (1) create a timeline of resources and communication provided by MSU from the event to 6 months post-event; (2) critically evaluate the extent to which these resources met the needs of students, faculty, and staff through a survey among persons involved in public health research; and (3) identify potential areas for improvement in the university's responses. We used an online survey where participants (n = 10) rated the university responses and provided additional comments. From our survey, we recommend that, in the event of a campus shooting, other universities are attentive to re-engaging with the community within which the university is situated, holding communal events on campus, offering pauses in classes, and enhancing mental health services. These responses were seen as crucial to re-establish campus life and learning.

Language: en