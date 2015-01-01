SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Liu L, Liu J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15389588.2024.2341384

PMID

38648014

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Rear-seat belts have been shown to significantly reduce the severity of road vehicle collisions and fatalities. However, their use by rear-seat passengers is significantly less than that by front-seat passengers. Thus, the psychological factors underlying individuals' decision to wear a seat belt in the rear seat require further investigation.

METHODS: An extended theory of planned behavior (eTPB) was used to examine individuals' behavior of wearing a rear-seat belt. An online survey was conducted and a total of 515 valid questionnaires were collected in China.

RESULTS: While attitude, descriptive norms, and law enforcement all have a significant effect on individuals' intention to wear a seat belt in the rear, subjective norms and perceived behavioral control do not. Individuals' attitudes toward wearing a seat belt in the rear seat are significantly influenced by law enforcement and behavioral intention, but not by perceived behavioral control. The mediation effect analysis reveals that law enforcement has the greatest overall effect on behavior, followed by attitude and descriptive norms.

CONCLUSIONS: The results of this paper contribute to more effective recommendations to improve the use of rear seat belts and to safeguard rear seat passengers.


Language: en

Keywords

belt use; extended theory of planned behavior; psychological factor; Rear seat

