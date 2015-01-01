|
Citation
Liu L, Liu J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38648014
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Rear-seat belts have been shown to significantly reduce the severity of road vehicle collisions and fatalities. However, their use by rear-seat passengers is significantly less than that by front-seat passengers. Thus, the psychological factors underlying individuals' decision to wear a seat belt in the rear seat require further investigation.
Language: en
Keywords
belt use; extended theory of planned behavior; psychological factor; Rear seat